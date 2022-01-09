Mother arrested after wrong-way crash in Sevier County kills child, critically injures another

RICHFIELD, Utah — One child has died and another is in critical condition after a wrong-way crash in Sevier County early Sunday morning. The children's mother, who officials say was driving, has been arrested.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 2 a.m. on I-70 in Sevier County when a Cadillac SUV was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes. The SUV struck a semi-truck and was thrown off the right side of the interstate.

The two passengers, both children, were completely ejected from the vehicle despite wearing seat belts. One child, age 11, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other, age 9, was flown to Primary Children's Hospital in extremely critical condition.

The driver, Cami Jean Aparicio, 33, was booked into Sevier County Jail on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and DUI after initially being treated for injuries at an area hospital.

According to the probable cause statement filed by police, a search warrant was obtained to draw her blood, which confirmed the elevated alcohol content. After being read her Miranda rights, she told police that she had been driving from St. George to Ogden. Her slurred speech made it difficult for officers to get any information about what happened.

During a later interview with police, after she had sobered up, she admitted to officers that she left St. George at approximately 11:30 p.m. after drinking alcohol, subsequently admitting that she stopped at a gas station in Washington City to purchase more along the way.

She is currently being held without bail.