UTAH COUNTY, Utah — One person was injured Friday morning after their car rolled in Eagle Mountain.

According to Sergeant Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office, the 30-year-old driver left the scene of one crash around 8 a.m.

Then later rolled his car, receiving critical injuries.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene, then flown to Utah Valley Hospital by medical helicopter.

Police believe impairment may have been a factor.