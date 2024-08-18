One dead after boat struck by lightning near Corrine

CORRINE, Utah — One person is dead after a fishing boat was struck by lightning in the Bear River late Saturday night, prompting an hours-long, multi-agency recovery operation.

According to a press release posted to Facebook, the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a lightning struck just after midnight Sunday.

Initial findings indicated that three people were on the boat when it was struck. The strike then caused the boat to capsize, sending them into the water. Two of the people were able to make it to shore, but the third went underwater and did not come back up.

Multiple agencies were called in to conduct an hours-long search of the river, later finding the body around 5:30 a.m.

The two survivors werre transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim's identity has not been released, pending notification of family or next-of-kin.