DRAPER, Utah — One person has died after officials say a car caught fire on the northbound I-15 on-ramp at Bangerter Highway.

First responders have the ramp area on Bangerter Hwy. closed to traffic and drivers should seek an alternate route.

Officials said it's not clear if the car crashed. The area was expected to remain closed until at least 8 a.m.

