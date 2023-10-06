One dead after car sinks into East Canyon Reservoir

MORGAN, Utah — A person died Thursday afternoon after a vehicle sunk into the reservoir at East Canyon State Park.

Morgan County officials said crews arrived in the area within 15 minutes of receiving the report that a vehicle was submerged in the water.

Rangers with the Department of Natural Resources were able to pull the person out of the vehicle and lifesaving efforts, including CPR, were performed.

Despite the best efforts of multiple responders, officials reported the individual died of their injuries.

Information such as how the crash happened and the identity of the individual was not made available.

Morgan County officials said increased staffing to their department allowed crews to be at the scene faster than ever before even though the outcome was tragic.