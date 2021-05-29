One dead after confrontation at Magna BBQ

Unified Police are continuing to piece together what happened at a barbecue Friday night that ended with one person shooting and killing another.

Police responded to a residence near 3700 South and 8200 West on a report of shots fired around 9:45 PM.

Upon arrival, authorities located an adult male who was declared deceased at the scene.

Authorities have determined there was a confrontation between two adult males, which led to the shooting.

Several witnesses are being interviewed by police, and detectives are investigating a person of interest who was not on scene when police arrived.

They also believe this was an isolated incident, and that there is no threat to the public at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Unified Police at 801-743-7000