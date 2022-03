WEST HAVEN, Utah — One person was killed Friday morning during a multi-vehicle crash involving a concrete pump truck in Weber County.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a traffic accident at 3300 S. Midland Drive in West Haven with two small passenger vehicles and a large concrete pump truck.

An unidentified man died at the scene of the accident and a female was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Investigators were working to piece together exactly what happened.