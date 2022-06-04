One dead after hit-and-run on Redwood Road

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are looking for a driver after a hit-and-run crash left one man dead Friday night.

According to a statement released by SLCPD, the crash happened around 10:11 p.m., when a white Ford F-150 pick up truck crashed into a passenger car at the intersection of Redwood Road and California Avenue.

Both vehicles were disabled in the crash. Witnesses later told police that the driver of the Ford F-150 got out and fled the scene. The driver of the passenger car was pronounced dead at the scene.

At time of reporting, the driver of the F-150 has not been found. SLCPD asks that anyone with any information about the crash, the location, or the identity of the driver to vcall them at 801-799-3000 and reference case 22-104677.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Crash Analysis Reconstruction team. The crash marks the 14th traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City for 2022.