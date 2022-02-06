One dead after rollover crash on Mountain View Corridor

WEST JORDAN, Utah — One man is dead after a rollover crash in West Jordan Saturday night.

Officials with West Jordan Police tell FOX 13 that at 11:30 p.m, they received reports of a rollover crash on the Mountain View Corridor at 7800 South.

The driver was headed northbound when he lost control of his vehicle, entered the median, and rolled several times. He was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

One lane was closed as officers investigated the crash, but was reopened Sunday morning.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The identity of the victim has not yet been released, pending notification of next-of-kin.