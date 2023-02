WENDOVER, Utah — One driver is dead after a car crashed into a semi truck on I-80 Friday night.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News that the the driver of the car was going the wrong way when the crash occurred, causing the semi to flip.

The driver of the car was killed, while the driver of the semi only suffered minor injuries.

This is a developing story.