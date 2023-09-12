One dead and three injured in southern Utah rollover crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A 16-year-old boy was killed in a rollover crash in southern Utah early Tuesday morning.

Three others were injured in the crash that happened around 6 a.m. north of the Apple Valley, according to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden.

Four teenage males were on their way to Hurricane and were on State Road 59 near milepost 14.4 when the accident occurred.

Roden says the vehicle had just passed another vehicle traveling in the same direction and then went off the right shoulder.

The driver then overcorrected to the left, lost control of the vehicle and rolled.

All four occupants were ejected from the vehicle and a 16-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three others in the vehicle were transported to hospitals.

The UHP has yet to release information about the teenager who was killed or the extent of the injuries suffered by the others.