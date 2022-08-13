One dead, another critical after wrong-way near Tooele

TOOELE, Utah — One person is dead, and another is in critical condition, after a wrong-way crash early Saturday morning that left the westbound lanes closed for hours.

According to a press release from Utah Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred after 3:30 a.m., when a Dodge pickup truck was headed east on I-80 near Tooele. The truck suddenly veered sharply, crossing the median into a westbound traffic lane before being struck by a Genesis passenger car.

The driver of the pickup truck, who had not been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the occupants from the Genesis was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, while another occupant was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes on I-80 were closed as Utah Highway Patrol's Major Crash Investigation Team and the State Bureau of Investigation processed the scene. Those lanes have since been reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.