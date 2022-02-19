One dead, four in critical condition after crash near Emery

EMERY, Utah — One person is dead and four others are in critical condition after a pickup truck struck several elk early Saturday morning.

According to an official media release from Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 5:37 a.m. on I-70, where the pickup, carrying five people, struck a number of elk that were on the road.

One of the occupants was ejected, and found dead by the time first responders arrived on scene.

Two medical helicopters were dispatched to transport the remaining occupants to area hospitals, prompting the closure of the westbound lanes for more than two hours.