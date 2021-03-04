Menu

One dead in Box Elder Co. crash

Posted at 10:18 AM, Mar 04, 2021
PLYMOUTH, Utah — A driver is dead after a crash on SR-13 in Box Elder County Thursday morning.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, a 2015 black Honda Accord was traveling south on SR-13, between Plymouth and Riverside at the time of the crash.

A DPS news release says it appears the driver went off the right side of the roadway, then over-corrected the vehicle to try to regain control.

"Unfortunately, the vehicle spun out of control, crossed northbound traffic, went off the roadway and rolled multiple times," the news release states.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

Investigators are looking at drug and alcohol impairment as potential factors in the crash.

