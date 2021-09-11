One dead in fatal crash

A man was left dead Saturday in a crash on Southbound I-215 West around 1700 South.

A ford pick up truck headed south bound lost control and hit the concrete barrier where it drove for a while before coming to a stop, Utah Highway Patrol said.

Once stopped, the driver attempted to cross the street when it was struck by a white van.

The driver of the truck was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the white van has no injuries.

According to Utah Highway Patrol a bottle of alcohol was found near the driver's seat in the truck.

The names of the individuals have not been released at this time.