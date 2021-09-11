Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

One dead in fatal crash

items.[0].image.alt
Eric Brown | FOX 13 News
File photo: Utah Highway Patrol trooper's vehicle
file photo uhp trooper utah highway patrol trooper vehicle on I-15 in Draper car vehicle accident fatal motorcycle crash (2).JPG
Posted at 10:35 AM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 12:35:30-04

A man was left dead Saturday in a crash on Southbound I-215 West around 1700 South.

A ford pick up truck headed south bound lost control and hit the concrete barrier where it drove for a while before coming to a stop, Utah Highway Patrol said.

Once stopped, the driver attempted to cross the street when it was struck by a white van.

The driver of the truck was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the white van has no injuries.

According to Utah Highway Patrol a bottle of alcohol was found near the driver's seat in the truck.

The names of the individuals have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere