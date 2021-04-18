One dead in motorcycle vs automobile accident Sunday morning

One person has died in a motorcycle vs automobile accident in Salt Lake City Sunday morning.

Reports of a downed motorcycle at the corner of 1300 South and 700 East came in around 8:54 a.m.

Authorities responded and CPR was started, but the rider eventually succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Initial reports indicate that the motorcycle was traveling southbound on 700 East when a red SUV heading northbound turned west onto 1300 south, and the impact happened in the intersection.

That driver is uninjured, and is cooperating with police.

Investigators are still on scene, and no determinations have yet been made in terms of speed or right of way.

Salt Lake City Police are asking if anyone saw anything, to contact them at 801-799-3000.