One dead in off-road crash in Cache Co.

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — One person was found dead Thursday after an off-road crash in the Mt. Pisgah area of Cache County.

The Cache County Sheriff's Office dispatched deputies to investigate the crash around 5:30 p.m.

"When deputies arrived on scene, they located a Jeep that had left the dirt roadway, and a single occupant that had been ejected from the vehicle," a news release from the Sheriff's Office says.

An accident reconstruction team went to the scene to determine what led to the crash. Their initial findings indicate the driver was not wearing a seat belt and may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

"With warmer weather and more off road activity beginning, please wear all available safety equipment when off road and please do not drink and drive," the news release says.

The Sheriff's Office has not yet released the victim's name.