SOUTH SALT LAKE — Police are actively investigating a shooting that left one person dead in South Salt Lake.

The incident happened Saturday around 1:45 a.m. in the area of 2250 South and 500 East.

On Sunday, police identified the victim as 26-year-old Mostafa Hosseini.

No suspects have yet been identified.

South Salt Lake Police are asking anyone with home surveillance in the area or any other information about the incident to email nhill@sslc.com or call (801) 412-3655.