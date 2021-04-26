One dead in rollover crash near Fillmore

FILLMORE, Utah — A man died in a rollover crash on I-15 near Fillmore Monday morning.

A State Bureau of Investigations spokesman said the crash happened at about 8 a.m. near mile marker 169.

The victim was driving a 1995 Chevy Camaro in the northbound lanes when he apparently dozed off and drifted into the median, the SBI spokesman said.

When the driver realized he was in the median, he tried to steer back into traffic but the vehicle rolled.

The SBI spokesman said it's unclear how many times the Camaro rolled, but the victim was fully ejected from the car and came to rest in the inside emergency lane.

A nurse stopped and administered CPR immediately after the crash. The victim went to a hospital by ambulance and was pronounced dead.

Officials closed the leftmost lane of I-15 in the vicinity of the crash for about 3.5 hours Monday morning.

Investigators do not believe the victim had been wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.