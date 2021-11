SALT LAKE CITY — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning.

The crash happened in an industrial area near 3300 W and 2100 S around 6:30 a.m.

Traffic on 2100 South is blocked in both directions from 3200 West to 3500 West.

The victim has not been identified but police on scene said the driver appeared to be a man in his 20s. There were no passengers.