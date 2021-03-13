Woman killed in Taylorsville house fire Saturday morning

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — One person is dead following a house fire in Taylorsville Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched just before 9 a.m. on reports of heavy smoke and visible flames coming from the residence near 2100 Cedar Breaks Drive.

Unified Fire Authority took an offensive approach to the fire, and firefighters were searching for an unaccounted-for adult.

The fire was confirmed to be extinguished around 10 a.m., but a single civilian fatality was also reported. No other injuries were reported.

UFA later announced that the victim was a woman in her 60s. Her name was not released.

The department also said the cause of the fire will likely "take some time" due to the damage, and they don't expect any additional updates "in the near future."