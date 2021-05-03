One dead in three-vehicle crash in Cache Co.

RICHMOND, Utah — A driver died Monday morning in a crash on U.S. 91 in Cache County.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of 9000 N and U.S. 91 shortly before 8 a.m.

The driver of a 2002 Cadillac DeVille was driving west on 9000 N and prepared to make a left turn onto U.S. 91.

According to UHP, the DeVille's driver either ran a stop sign or failed to yield after stopping and pulled into the path of a 2018 Kenworth box-style semitrailer that was traveling north on U.S. 91.

The semitrailer pushed the DeVille into the southbound lanes of U.S. 91, and the DeVille sideswiped a southbound 2010 Cadillac SRX.

The DeVille's driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The semitrailer driver and the SRX driver were not injured.