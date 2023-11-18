One dead, three in custody after SWAT standoff in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — One man is dead and three people are in police custody after a gunshot investigation escalated to a SWAT standoff early Saturday morning.

According to a press release sent out by Springville Police, the incident began around 3:00 a.m., when officers were called to reports of gunshots at an apartment complex located in the area of 200 South 100 West.

Once on scene, the found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance, where he later died.

This led to a lengthy standoff at the complex, with officers from Provo, Mapleton, Payson, as well as Utah County Sheriff's deputies responding to assist. Eventually, the Utah County Metro SWAT team was called to the scene, where they were able to take three people, all adults, into custody. They are currently being detained for questioning.

Police believe there is no ongoing threat to the public, as they do not believe any other suspects in the case are currently at large. Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide.

This is a developing story, FOX 13 News will provide updates as they are made available.