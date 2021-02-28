One person killed, five injured in Tooele County crash

ERDA, Utah -- One person was killed and three others were critically injured in an accident Saturday night in Erda.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the driver of a gray Dodge Ram was southbound on State Route 36 and driving too fast for the winter weather conditions when he lost control of the vehicle around 9 p.m.

That vehicle over-corrected and went into northbound traffic near mile marker 60 (about 4700 North), where it was hit by a blue Ford F-150.

The driver and sole occupant of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified Monday as 18-year-old Treyton Ellis of Tooele.

A family of five was in the Ford. The father, who was driving, as well as the mother and one of their three children, were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. All three were later flown to hospitals in the Wasatch Front area.

A relative of the family said the dad was in a 9-hour surgery as of Monday evening to fix two broken femurs and a shattered pelvis. He will also undergo surgery for his arm and collarbone. The mom had surgery for her cracked sternum and a broken arm. She also broke 12 ribs and has fractured backbones, the family member told FOX 13 via Facebook. The child is "slowly recovering" from ruptured intestines, she said.

The two other children sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are now OK. A Facebook fundraiser has been set up to help the family with medical expenses.

It is unknown at this time whether the deceased driver was wearing a seat belt. The relative of the family in the Ford truck said all five of them were.