One home evacuated, properties damaged after flooding in Tooele County

TOOELE, Utah — One home is evacuated and other properties damaged after flooding in Tooele County hit homes near the Jacob City burn scar.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning that stayed in effect for most of Wednesday evening.

“It sounds like a freight train coming through,” said Bucky Whitehouse, Tooele County emergency manager. “It’s a challenge for this entire range right now, entire Oquirrh Mountain range in Tooele County.”

Mud, muck, and debris coat the road heading into Soldier Canyon and surrounding fields and farmlands. Part of Highway 36 was also shut down.

“Unfortunately we know we’re going to continue to get these kind of rain cycles that come through here,” said Whitehouse.

Stockton Mayor Nando Meli said the state and federal agencies approved funding to create berms in the canyon.

“That should help alleviate the problems of the flooding,” he said.

The town hopes to have those barriers in place by next spring.

“Right now it’s going through some engineering design work to do some of those,” said the mayor.

Meli said the town shut off its water treatment plant on Wednesday to prevent mud from entering the water system.

The county wants to remind homeowners to be prepared in case it happens again.

“Mother Nature chose to make it happen for us today,” said Whitehouse.