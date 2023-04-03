Ice climber missing, one rescued in Duchesne Co. accident

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — An active rescue operation is underway for an ice climber still missing after an accident in Duchesne County Sunday.

Officials report three climbers were involved in the accident that happened near Indian Canyon.

The climbers were attempting to climb an ice falls when an ice column fell.

Of the group, one of the climbers was uninjured and able to get away and call for help. Another climber fell about 40 feet and was flown out of the area via a medical helicopter with serious injuries.

One other ice climber is still unaccounted for and crews from Duchesne, Utah and Wasatch Counties Search and Rescue teams as well as volunteer ice climbers are continuing to search for them.

The names of the climbers were not made immediately available.

