One killed, two injured, in black ice crash near Paragonah

PARAGONAH, Utah — One woman is dead, and a man and infant are injured after a truck lost control due to black ice early Saturday morning.

According to a press release from Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened before 1:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-15, west of Paragonah, where a Ford F-150 lost control and rolled over, ejecting the three occupants, and adult woman, an adult man, and a baby girl.

The woman died at the scene, while the baby and man were transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital.

The vehicle blocked to northbound lanes after rolling over, prompting a closure that lasted over two hours as medical helicopters loaded the victims, and as crews worked to clear the scene.

The road has since been reopened.