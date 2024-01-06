Watch Now
One killed, two injured, in black ice crash near Paragonah

A photo of the scene released by Utah Highway Patrol. It's night, and a Ford F-150 pickup truck is one its side. The rear windshield is blown out, and there is debris on the road.
Posted at 12:26 PM, Jan 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-06 14:27:34-05

PARAGONAH, Utah — One woman is dead, and a man and infant are injured after a truck lost control due to black ice early Saturday morning.

According to a press release from Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened before 1:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-15, west of Paragonah, where a Ford F-150 lost control and rolled over, ejecting the three occupants, and adult woman, an adult man, and a baby girl.

The woman died at the scene, while the baby and man were transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital.

The vehicle blocked to northbound lanes after rolling over, prompting a closure that lasted over two hours as medical helicopters loaded the victims, and as crews worked to clear the scene.

The road has since been reopened.

