One killed, two injured in early morning crash in Magna

MAGNA, Utah — An early morning crash killed one person and injured four people..

It happened just after midnight at State Road 201 and 8400 West.

UHP troopers say a man was driving a pickup truck westbound on SR 201 and did not stop at the traffic light at 8400 West.

The truck slammed into two vehicles.

The truck driver was killed and two others in the cars were taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

“We’re at the beginning of the 100 deadliest days, this is not a good start,” said Lt. Brent Shelby with the Utah Highway Patrol. “ We need people’s cooperation in slowing down, reducing those speeds, wearing their seatbelts and not driving impaired out here, all of these contributing factors in the fatal injuries involved.”

The names of the victims have not been released, and the crash is still under investigation.

