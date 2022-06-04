Watch
One man dead after fight at party leads to shooting

A photo of the scene taken by a FOX 13 News photographer. A section of the parking lot is taped off and blocked by a West Valley City Police cruiser as investigators look over the scene.
Posted at 8:10 AM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-04 10:10:25-04

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one man dead early Saturday morning.

According to officers on scene, a party was being held at an apartment complex near 2300 West Ruddy Way. Two groups got into an altercation, which eventually lead to one person shooting two people. One of the victims, a male in his early 20's, later died.

Police are still attempting to locate the shooter, but believe this to be an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

