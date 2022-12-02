Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One man dead after high-speed collision in West Jordan

Posted at 5:25 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 19:25:17-05

According to West Jordan Police Lt. Richard Bell, at 12:30 p.m. a Dodge pick-up was traveling northbound on 9000 South from Bangerter Highway at high speeds when it crashed into a Chevy Colorado that was traveling westbound at the intersection.

The collision caused the Chevy Colorado to roll. The occupant, an elderly male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The two occupants of the Dodge pick-up, an adult male and a juvenile, were transported to a hospital with both in good condition.

An investigation into the crash is currently underway, no further details were given at this time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere