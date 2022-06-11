One man dead after officer-involved shooting in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — The Utah County Officer Involved Critical Incident Team is investigating after an altercation with Springville Police in a Walmart parking lot left one man dead early Saturday morning.

According to an official press release from Springville Police, the incident occurred before 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning when officers responded to reports of a man shooting a gun into the air near the Walmart located at 660 South 1750 West.

While one of the responding officers was driving through a parking lot, a civilian followed closely behind in his vehicle, and later crashed into the patrol car.

When the officer got out, the driver threatened the officer with a knife, which led to the officer firing his gun and mortally wounding him. Officers and emergency crews immediately began rendering first aid, but the driver was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Utah County Officer Involved Critical Incident Team.

