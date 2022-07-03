One man dead, another in critical condition after shooting at TRAX station

SALT LAKE CITY — One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting at a Utah Transit Authority TRAX station late Saturday night.

According to UTA Spokesperson Carl Arky, the incident took place at the TRAX station located at 900 South 200 West, where officers found two victims, both males in their mid to late 20's, on the station's platform.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The shooting was reported by a third individual, a male also in his mid to late 20's, who told UTA police that he would remain at the scene. He has since been taken into custody for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.