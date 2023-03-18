One man in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — One man is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting late Friday night, Taylorsville Police announced Saturday morning.

According to an official press release sent out by Taylorsville City officials, officers and emergency responders were dispatched to a home in the area of 4400 South 2200 West around 11:00 p.m. after a homeowner told dispatchers about a 35 year-old man experiencing a mental health crisis.

Upon arrival, they were told that by the caller that the man had a number of self-inflicted wounds and suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and "possibly schizophrenia."

They were then directed to the area of the home where the man was last seen, whereupon said man confronted them, threatening them with a pair of scissors and a large knife.

Officers attempted to use non-lethal tools, but the altercation later escalated to the use of firearms by two of the five officers present at the scene. It's not known how many rounds were fired at time of reporting.

The man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The incident is now being investigated by the Salt Lake County Officer Involved Critical Incident Task Force in conjunction with the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office.