One man in custody after crashing his car into Centerville home

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A Centerville man was booked into the Davis County Jail after crashing his car into an unoccupied home Friday night.

According to a statement released by Centerville Police Saturday Morning, Brandon Paul Levie, 39, was driving on 400 West, a residential street with a 25 MPH speed limit, at speeds of around 85 MPH.

As his vehicle, a silver Subaru Outback, passed through the Chase Lane intersection, it hit and obliterated a crosswalk slow sign, narrowly evading cross traffic. He continued northbound, passing through the intersection at Jennings Lane (1700 North) without slowing down, sideswiping a red Subaru and sending it into a nearby mailbox.

After that, he left the roadway, driving across the front lawns of the homes located at 1750 North and 1764 North respectively before going airborne and crashing into an unoccupied home located at 1776 North.

The driver of the red Subaru was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Levie, on the other hand, was found to be incoherent and was believed to be critically injured from the crash. He was subsequently transported to the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, where they found he had only suffered minor scrapes. It was later determined that his incoherence was due to the influence of a controlled substance, which was later identified as MDMA, which had been found in his shoes.

He is currently facing charges of Driving Under the Influence, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Reckless Driving, and Criminal Mischief.