One man injured after fight at party leads to shooting

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — One man was taken to the hospital after an argument at a party in South Jordan escalated to a shooting early Saturday morning.

According to South Jordan Police, officers were called to a house near 6100 West Arranmore Drive around 2:00 a.m., where a party was being held.

Once on scene, they found a 31 year-old man with two minor gunshot wounds, one in each leg. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Officers later learned that the shooting was prompted by an argument at the party, but were not able to locate the shooter responsible. The incident remains under investigation, but is believed to be isolated with no immediate danger to the public.