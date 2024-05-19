One man killed after crash in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — One man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a crash attenuator on I-15 in American Fork early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the Utah Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred just before 1:00 a.m., were a White Ram 1500 heading north on I-15 drifted from the left lanes, colliding head-on with the attenuator located near the Pioneer Crossing off-ramp.

The impact caused the vehicle to catch fire, and it was fully engulfed by the time emergency crews arrived at the scene. Fire crews were able to suppress the fire quickly and later extracted the driver, who was transported via helicopter to a local hospital, where he later died.

Northbound traffic was shut down for two hours, with drivers diverted off 500 East. The area has since been reopened.