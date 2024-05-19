Watch Now
One man killed after crash in American Fork

A photo of the scene released by the Utah Department of Public Safety. It's night, but the highway is fully lit. The Dodge Ram is left in a mix of white and grey as a result of the fire. The front of the vehicle where the engine once was is fully shattered and melted, with parts having been charred black.
Posted at 10:46 AM, May 19, 2024
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — One man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a crash attenuator on I-15 in American Fork early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the Utah Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred just before 1:00 a.m., were a White Ram 1500 heading north on I-15 drifted from the left lanes, colliding head-on with the attenuator located near the Pioneer Crossing off-ramp.

Another photo of the scene released by the Utah Department of Public Safety. It's night, and the highway is fully lit. At the center of the image is the crash attenuator the vehicle had crashed into. Debris is scattered about the road.

The impact caused the vehicle to catch fire, and it was fully engulfed by the time emergency crews arrived at the scene. Fire crews were able to suppress the fire quickly and later extracted the driver, who was transported via helicopter to a local hospital, where he later died.

A photo of the scene released by the Utah Department of Public Safety. It's night. The highway is fully lit. The front of the Dodge Ram has been completely destroyed by the impact, bits of metal and glass surround the car.

Northbound traffic was shut down for two hours, with drivers diverted off 500 East. The area has since been reopened.

