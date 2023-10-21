One man killed in Tooele County crash

ARAGONITE, Utah — One man is dead after he struck by a passing vehicle on I-80 while outside of his car near Aragonite Saturday morning.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the crash happened just after 9:00 a.m. on I-80 approximately one mile northwest of the Aragonite Incineration Facility. A Mercedes Sprinter van pulling a trailer pulled over on the right shoulder in the eastbound lane.

While the driver was outside of their vehicle, another driver in a Hyundai Elantra approached the right lane, first hitting the trailer, and then the driver, who later died at the scene.

Eastbound traffic was closed as Utah Highway Patrol investigated the incident, with an expected opening time of 10:30 a.m. The driver of the Elantra is cooperating with police.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.