Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fatal crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon closes road, cause under investigation

One person confirmed dead in Little Cottonwood Canyon crash, road closes
FOX 13 News
One person confirmed dead in Little Cottonwood Canyon crash, road closes
Posted at 10:38 PM, Jul 12, 2024

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — At least one person was killed Friday in what officials have called a fatal accident in Little Cottonwood Canyon that has closed all traffic in both directions.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office would not provide information on how many people were killed in the accident, or how many were injured. They said more information would be provided Saturday morning.

SR-201 is expected to remain closed until midnight.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere