Fatal crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon closes road, cause under investigation

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — At least one person was killed Friday in what officials have called a fatal accident in Little Cottonwood Canyon that has closed all traffic in both directions.
🚧 #RoadClosureAlert 🚧 #SR210 is temporarily closed due to a crash.— UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) July 13, 2024
📍: @Snowbird Entry 3 (MP10.5) to Snowbird Entry 4(MP10.7). Road is open below the closure. @UPDSL & @UFA on scene.
‼️ETO 3-4 hours. @UDOTTRAFFIC @UDOTRegionTwo @AltaCentral @AltaSkiArea pic.twitter.com/yaPMID9Rmx
The Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office would not provide information on how many people were killed in the accident, or how many were injured. They said more information would be provided Saturday morning.
SR-201 is expected to remain closed until midnight.
