1 killed after being struck by dump truck in Tooele

Posted at 2:27 PM, Jul 19, 2024

TOOELE CITY, Utah — One person was killed Friday after being struck by a dump truck on Main Street in Tooele city.

Due to the accident, Main Street at 975 North has been closed to all traffic.

Officials said the incident occurred at 1:20 p.m., and the driver of the dump truck is cooperating with the investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time and the cause of the incident remains under investigation.

