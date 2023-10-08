One person dead after shooting leads to police chase

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead after a late-night shooting lead to a police chase ending in a car crash early Sunday morning.

According to Salt Lake City Police, the incident began just after midnight, where officers were dispatched to the area of 900 South State Street to investigate reports of a shooting that happened after a large party on Edison Street.

Once on scene, they saw a car speed off on 900 South, headed east. They also found a person with a non-life-threatening injury, transporting them to the hospital. Officers suspected the occupants of the speeding car were connected to the shooting and attempted to pull the car over, leading to a chase.

When the speeding car attempted to navigate the Whale roundabout at 1100 East, it rolled over. Two people were in the vehicle at the time, one of whom died at the scene.

Although no officer used their firearm during the incident, SLCPD has invoked the Officer Involved Critical Incident protocol. The three officers involved in the pursuit are on paid administrative leave.

Detectives are still seeking information about the case. Anyone with any information, photos, or video of the shooting prior to the chase is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000.

