One person dead after stabbing on Main Street in Salt Lake City, suspect still at large

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead after a stabbing incident on Main Street in Salt Lake City Thursday afternoon.

According to police at 3:43 p.m. at the Palmer Court housing complex on Main Street, they received reports of a stabbing. Police arrived on the scene and found a man in critical condition and performed medical aid as paramedics were on their way.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

We are investigating a deadly stabbing at the Palmer Court Apartments, located at 999 S. Main Street.



At this time, there is no available suspect description.



on Feb. 2, 2023.

At this time police believe the suspect ran from the scene and is still at large, they are working on identifying the suspect and locating them at this time. There is no available suspect description.

While the cause of the stabbing is still under investigation, they believe the stabbing was not a random incident, information on the identity of the victim is not currently available.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23–23556.