One person dead after SUV rollover

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead, another detained, after an SUV crashed into two parked cars and rolled over Friday night.

According to a press release sent out by Salt Lake City Police, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 650 West 800 South. An on-duty sergeant happened to be in the area shortly after it happened.

Preliminary findings indicate that an SUV carrying two people hit two parked cars, with the SUV rolling over. The passenger died at the scene, while the driver suffered minor injuries and was later detained.

The crash is being investigated by the department's Crash Analysis Reconstruction team.