One person dead after wrong-way crash near West Valley

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person is dead after a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into another vehicle on SR-201 prior to Bangerter Highway near West Valley City early Sunday morning.

According to Utah Highway Patrol officials, the crash happened just before 2:00 a.m., prompting the closure of the westbound lanes on SR-201 at 3200 West for at least two hours.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another person was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

Fatal crash on SR-201 has the westbound lanes closed at 3200 West. Plan alternate routes. The westbound lanes are estimated to re-open at about 4:00 am. pic.twitter.com/5GFgwynCQC — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) June 12, 2022

