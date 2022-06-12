Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

One person dead after wrong-way crash near West Valley

A still from a UDOT traffic camera of the scene. It's nighttime and the roads are empty, save for a few cars driving in the eastbound lands, while a number of flashing lights from patrol cars and ambulances shine in the westbound lanes.
Posted at 6:35 AM, Jun 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-12 08:36:15-04

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person is dead after a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into another vehicle on SR-201 prior to Bangerter Highway near West Valley City early Sunday morning.

According to Utah Highway Patrol officials, the crash happened just before 2:00 a.m., prompting the closure of the westbound lanes on SR-201 at 3200 West for at least two hours.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another person was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere