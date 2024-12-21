One person dead from mushroom poisoning

One person is dead after consuming a poisonous mushroom they mistook for a hallucinogen. This marks the first such death recorded in Utah history.

The Utah Poison Control Center announced the death Thursday afternoon via Facebook. The center says the patient ate what they thought were hallucinogenic mushrooms, often called "magic mushrooms." Shortly after consuming them, the patient developed severe vomiting and diarrhea, later dying in the hospital. The center says there was evidence of liver failure.

"'Magic' mushrooms do not cause liver damage," the Utah Poison Control Center writes in the Facebook post. "Liver failure from eating misidentified mushrooms does occur, but there has never been a case in Utah"

At time of reporting, the case is still being investigated by public health officials. It is not known where the poisoning occurred, and the identity of the victim has not been released.

If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms such as vomiting or diarrhea after eating mushrooms, please call the Utah Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222.

