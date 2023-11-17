One person dies in fire at Bountiful home

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A person was found dead in Bountiful after crews responded to a fiery blaze at a home Thursday afternoon.

South Davis Metro Fire Service Area

The address of the home, as well as the identity of the individual who was killed in the fire, were not made available by officials.

The South Davis Metro Fire Service Area reported Thursday afternoon, crews were sent to a neighborhood for a fire.

It was reported heavy smoke was pouring out of the chimney and attic eaves.

Photos showed the smoke as well as charred damage left by the fire inside the home.

Officials reported that crews located a person who had become trapped inside the home and unfortunately died.

An investigation is now underway to determine what caused the fire.