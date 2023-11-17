Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One person dies in fire at Bountiful home

Posted at 7:51 AM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 09:51:50-05

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A person was found dead in Bountiful after crews responded to a fiery blaze at a home Thursday afternoon.

399693728_18399941830030815_7089362134416142020_n.jpg

The address of the home, as well as the identity of the individual who was killed in the fire, were not made available by officials.

The South Davis Metro Fire Service Area reported Thursday afternoon, crews were sent to a neighborhood for a fire.

It was reported heavy smoke was pouring out of the chimney and attic eaves.

Photos showed the smoke as well as charred damage left by the fire inside the home.

403795163_18399941848030815_7440654672941214313_n.jpg
399694107_18399941839030815_4324035436711893971_n.jpg

Officials reported that crews located a person who had become trapped inside the home and unfortunately died.

An investigation is now underway to determine what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere