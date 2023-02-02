Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One person in critical condition after shooting at Riverview townhomes complex

Fn7cSxMX0AIRP_9.jfif
FOX 13 News
Fn7cSxMX0AIRP_9.jfif
Posted at 8:00 PM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 22:00:24-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating a shooting at a townhome complex that left one person in critical condition Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred at a complex on Riverside Drive, paramedics took one person to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials are advising the public to remain on the trail as the investigation continues.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere