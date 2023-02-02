One person in critical condition after shooting at Riverview townhomes complex

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating a shooting at a townhome complex that left one person in critical condition Wednesday evening.

We are investigating a shooting at 1665 S. Riverside Drive.



Paramedics took one person to the hospital in critical condition.



A PIO is on scene.



Media staging is on Riverside Drive at the entrance to the complex. Please stay on the trail. #SLC #SLCPD #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/CBs8zzWi7Z — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) February 2, 2023

The shooting occurred at a complex on Riverside Drive, paramedics took one person to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials are advising the public to remain on the trail as the investigation continues.

