One person in critical condition after shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is in critical condition after an shooting early Saturday morning in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Police tell FOX 13 News that just before 1:00 a.m., dispatchers received multiple calls about a shooting in the area of 500 South Post Street, just two blocks from the SLCPD Pioneer Precinct, prompting a response from patrol officers, members of the Pioneer Bike Squad, and detectives with the agency's Gang Unit.

Upon arrival, officers located one person with multiple injuries including a gunshot wound. They were transported to a local hospital in critical condition with life threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the perpetrator fired multiple rounds into the victim's car while they and a passenger were inside, heading north on Post Street. The suspect then fled the scene south on Post Street. The passenger was unharmed.

At time of reporting, police have not been able to locate the suspect or their vehicle. Due to the nature of the victim's injuries, detectives with the SLCPD Homicide Squad are leading the investigation.

Anyone with any information about the incident, including surveillance camera footage, is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-176652.