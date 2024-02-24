Watch Now
One person in the hospital after crash involving car, cyclist in Salt Lake City

Posted at 10:04 PM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-24 00:05:31-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Police have closed 900 West after a car struck a cyclist near 600 North Friday evening, the condition of the cyclist is not known at this time.

Salt Lake City Police have confirmed at least one person has been transported to the hospital, the crash occurred at 900 West at 600 North just after 9 p.m.

It is not known at this time if the cyclist was the person transported to the hospital and the condition of the car driver is not known at this time.

No other information is available at this time.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.

