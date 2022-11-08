Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One person in the hospital following officer-involved critical incident

Posted at 12:43 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 14:50:31-05

SALT LAKE CITY — A person was taken to the hospital following an officer-involved critical incident in Salt Lake City Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the area of 900 East and 1700 South.

Details about what led up to the incident were not made available, but police said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No officers were hurt in the interaction, officials report.

Police say 900 East is closed in between 1700 South and Wilson Avenue while officials investigate.

Follow FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news situation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere