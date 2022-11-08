One person in the hospital following officer-involved critical incident

SALT LAKE CITY — A person was taken to the hospital following an officer-involved critical incident in Salt Lake City Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the area of 900 East and 1700 South.

Details about what led up to the incident were not made available, but police said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No officers were hurt in the interaction, officials report.

Police say 900 East is closed in between 1700 South and Wilson Avenue while officials investigate.

