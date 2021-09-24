Watch
One person in the hospital following small plane crash in Hooper

Posted at 6:36 PM, Sep 23, 2021
HOOPER, Utah — One person is in the hospital with minor injuries after a plane crash in Hooper Thursday afternoon.

Multiple agencies responded to a call at 3:44 p.m. on a report of a plane crash.

The plane only had two occupants. One passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The condition of the other passenger was not disclosed.

There was a small fuel leak due to the crash but no fire was sparked because of it.

Crews from Weber Fire, Roy Fire and the Weber County Sheriff's office helped with the response to the crash.

The identities of the passengers were not made immediately available.

